Gus is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 18, 2016. Gus is one of the dogs that has been at the shelter for a very long time. 'There was a family that used to love him, and brought him food every day, but since two months ago they have not returned to the shelter. He has a bad temper and likes to fight with others during mealtime,' said Maria Silva who takes care of dogs at the shelter. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Oscar is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 18, 2016. His name is a reference to Oscar Mayer, the hot dog brand. 'He has spent many years living in the shelter, but is super grumpy, barks a lot, and if he does not know someone he will attempt to bite. Oscar does not like to interact with other dogs and the only way to see him happy is when somebody gives him bread to eat or when he plays with plastic bottle,' said Maria Silva who takes care of dogs at the shelter. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Carita is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 18, 2016. 'She arrived at the shelter almost dead and completely covered with scabies, to the point that her face bled. Carita is very aggressive, attacks any dog who is close and during fights has killed several. So now she has to live locked in a kennel,' said Maria Silva who takes care of dogs at the shelter. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Mama is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 18, 2016. Mama (mother) was given that name because she was left in front of the shelter with her puppies. 'All of them were taken for adoption but nobody wanted to take her. Mama is old and almost blind so she does not leave the place where she sleeps and does not share with any other dogs,' said Maria Silva who takes care of dogs at the shelter. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Sonrisa is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 18, 2016. 'Sonrisa (smile), was given that name, because when someone approached her, she was frightened as if she were being beaten, but showing her teeth as if were smiling,' said Maria Silva who takes care of dogs at the shelter. 'She live outside the shelter and likes to interact with everybody, but she barks a lot. She is one of the guard dogs of the place. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

El mocho is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 18, 2016. El Mocho (Mutilated) was given that name because he lost a leg after being ran over. 'He used to live in a kennel inside the shelter, but a few months ago escaped and now likes living on the street in front of the shelter. He has a very bad temper, he always runs behind bikes, barks at cars and bites people who walk near him,' said Maria Silva who takes care of dogs at the shelter. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Nazareth is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Cucurucha is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Sonrisa is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Tuneco is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 16, 2016. Tuneco was ill and died the following week after the photo was taken. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Mia is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Pastorais pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 18, 2016. Pastora (shepherd) was given that name because she looks like a German shepherd. 'She is very calm and never fights with anyone, but she is afraid of people. When someone approaches her, she immediately reacts as if they were going to beat her,' said Maria Silva who takes care of dogs at the shelter. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(L-R) Maria Silva, Milena Cortes, Maria Arteaga, Jackeline Bastidas and Gissy Abello pose for a picture at the Famproa dogs shelter where they work, in Los Teques, Venezuela, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Enfermera is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 18, 2016. Enfermera (Nurse) was given that name because she was rescued by a nurse outside of a hospital. 'She suffered a stroke and although she never recovered completely, she is a very good guard dog. She lives outside of the shelter and when someone approaches, she starts barking,' said Maria Silva who takes care of dogs at the shelter. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Petete is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Atro is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 18, 2016. Atro was given his name for Atropelledo (run over). 'A few years ago someone left him outside the shelter after he was hit by a car. He underwent several surgeries to try to save his leg, but it was not possible. Since then he has been very lonely, he does not like to interact with other dogs,' said Maria Silva who takes care of dogs at the shelter. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Pichurra is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 18, 2016. Pichurra is very old and has been at the shelter for a long time. 'She is extremely calm, never fights with anyone, nor does she bark. In fact, at mealtimes the volunteers have to be very alert, because if any other dog steals her food she would not complain,' said Maria Silva who takes care of dogs at the shelter. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Cachorron is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 18, 2016. Cachorron (Big puppy) was given his name because he never matured and behaves as if he were still a puppy. 'He does not like to leave the area where he sleeps. Even if the door was left open, he would not go out in the street. On one occasion a family wanted to adopt him, but it was impossible to make him walk out of the shelter,' said Maria Silva who takes care of dogs at the shelter. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Alvaro is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 18, 2016. 'He was brought to the shelter by a neighbour called Alvaro after he saw a car run him over. He was in a very bad condition and almost died, but instead of putting him down, it was decided to give him a few days and wait to see if he could recover,' said Maria Silva who takes care of dogs at the shelter. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

La China is pictured at the Famproa dogs shelter in Los Teques, Venezuela August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

LOS TEQUES, Venezuela Venezuelans struggling to feed their families, let alone their pets, during the country's deep economic crisis are increasingly abandoning emaciated dogs in streets, public parks and makeshift shelters because they no longer can afford to care for them.

At one dilapidated sanctuary in the hills outside the capital Caracas, hundreds of scrawny dogs bark and claw through wire mesh to scavenge for food in the streets and forest land nearby.

"The crisis has hit hard," said Maria Arteaga, 53, who began looking after stray dogs in her own home before founding the shelter in Los Teques, the capital of Miranda state.

"People are abandoning their dogs because they can't afford food and because they're leaving the country."

Every few hours, vehicles pull up and people hand over dogs, including pedigrees. Volunteers arrive daily to donate and help distribute food to the animals.

Though Arteaga does not have a formal register, she has seen an increase in the number of dogs arriving in recent months, with nine poodles dropped off just in the past two weeks.

For a Wider Image photo essay, see reut.rs/2cx3OHW

Suffering through a third year of recession, Venezuelans are experiencing shortages of food and medicine, and are finding salaries wrecked by triple-digit inflation.

A 20-kilogram (44-pound) bag of dog food, for example, costs around $50 at the black-market exchange rate, nearly double its price in the United States and out of reach for many in Venezuela, where the minimum wage is $23 per month.

So sanctuaries like Arteaga's are proliferating, while ever more stray dogs turn up on the streets. Pet shops are struggling to stock shelves with food and medicine.

The plight of the pets comes despite pushes in the past by the socialist government to protect animal rights. In 2013, for example, President Nicolas Maduro set up Mission Nevado, named for independence hero Simon Bolivar's dog, to rescue and protect strays.

But now even police are rationing food in order to feed their sniffer dogs.

On one recent day, systems engineer Maria Rodriguez, 33, said she came across a stray dog in Los Teques and her 12-year-old son begged her to keep it to accompany the family's border collie.

"Sadly our income isn't enough for us to eat, so how can I give food to two or three dogs?" Rodriguez said, after dropping off the animal at Arteaga's sanctuary.

(Additional reporting by Daniel Kai; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Will Dunham)