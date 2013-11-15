FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela says 100 'bourgeois' businessmen jailed in crackdown
November 15, 2013 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

Venezuela says 100 'bourgeois' businessmen jailed in crackdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday that authorities had arrested more than 100 “bourgeois” businessmen in a crackdown on alleged price-gouging since the weekend.

“We have more than 100 of the bourgeoisie behind bars at the moment,” Maduro said in a speech to the nation.

The socialist leader, who won a vote to replace the late Hugo Chavez in April, said his government was preparing new regulations to limit businesses’ profits to between 15 percent and 30 percent. Authorities say unscrupulous companies have been hiking prices of electronics and other goods more than 1,000 percent.

Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Bill Trott

