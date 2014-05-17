Venezuela's April inflation jumps to 5.7 percent: report

A man sells vegetables in a market in Caracas May 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s consumer prices rose 5.7 percent in April, local media reported on Saturday, jumping from 4.1 percent the month before as the OPEC nation struggles to control inflation.

The central bank this year has routinely delayed the release of economic indicators as the government of President Nicolas Maduro faces growing criticism over slowing growth, spiraling prices and chronic product shortages.

Daily newspaper El Nacional, citing an unidentified source, said 12-month inflation reached 61.5 percent in April and that the central bank’s shortage index, a measure of the availability of staple products, was at least 30 percent.

Inflation for a given month is supposed to be published within the first ten days of the following month.

The April reading was the second-highest since the central bank created a nation-wide consumer price index in 2008, El Nacional reported.

The central bank did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.