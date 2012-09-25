Factbox: Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan state governor Henrique Capriles is running against President Hugo Chavez in the October 7 election.

Here are some facts about him:

Capriles, 40, is governor of Venezuela’s second-most populous state, Miranda, which includes parts of Caracas. The state ranges from the capital’s largest shantytown, Petare, to fishing villages and beaches on the Caribbean coast.

A law graduate, Capriles became Venezuela’s youngest legislator at the age of 26, then won the mayorship of a Caracas municipality before beating a die-hard Chavez loyalist, Diosdado Cabello, to the Miranda governor’s office in 2008. He says that surprise win against a government heavyweight bodes well for his presidential duel with Chavez.

Capriles is the candidate of the Democratic Unity coalition that groups about 30 parties and organizations making up the bulk of Venezuela’s opposition.

As Miranda’s governor, the charismatic and energetic Capriles has been riding a motorcycle and heading into slums most days to supervise projects and talk to working-class voters. On the campaign trail, he has visited hundreds of towns and villages, seeking to project an image of energy, youth and attention to grassroots problems.

Some say Capriles has deliberately cultivated an almost Chavez-like image of being on the street and in constant contact with the poor. While campaigning, he blows kisses and pumps his fist in a Chavez-like, man-of-the-people style.

Capriles’s maternal grandparents, the Radonskis, left Poland to flee anti-Semitism, arriving in Venezuela with just a suitcase stuffed with clothes. Two great-grandparents died in the Treblinka concentration camp. “Imagine that some people in the Chavez government are so ignorant they actually call me a Nazi,” he says.

His grandparents set up a lucrative cinema business in Venezuela and, through them, Capriles once met legendary Mexican comedian Mario Moreno - best known as “Cantinflas.”

A basketball player and sports lover, Capriles says he relaxes by finding some friends for a game or going for a quiet run after dark. He downs Red Bulls to keep his energy up.

Like Chavez, Capriles has been jailed. He was imprisoned for four months on charges of fomenting a protest at the Cuban embassy in 2002, although he says he was mediating. He was acquitted of the charges at trial, though there is chatter in political circles that the charges could one day be revived.

If elected, Capriles says he wants to copy Brazil’s “modern left” model of economic and social policies. On the campaign trail, he has sought to appeal to traditional Chavez supporters, stressed inclusiveness rather than attacking the president, and urged Venezuelans to “get on the bus” for change.

Despite his Jewish roots, Capriles is a devout Catholic, who says his faith deepened in jail. He wears a rosary and likes to visit a shrine on Margarita island each year.

The governor is single despite a torrent of marriage offers via Twitter and Facebook during his campaign for the opposition primary. He says he will find his wife and start a family in his own good time.

Though describing himself as center-left, Capriles belongs to the more conservative Primero Justicia (First Justice) party which he helped found in 2000. Foes say he is really an “ultra-right” politician, in the pay of Venezuela’s pro-U.S. traditional elite, but masquerading as a progressive.

Government officials target his wealthy background, association with conservative politicians linked to Venezuela’s pre-Chavez rulers, and his role in the Cuban embassy affair, to try to discredit him.

Should he win, Capriles would be Venezuela’s youngest president. He often uses the slang of Venezuela’s young, and nearly always wears informal clothes and a baseball cap.