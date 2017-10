Henrique Capriles, Venezuela's opposition leader and governor of the state of Miranda, addresses the media in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Opposition leader Henrique Capriles has decided to run for president in Venezuela’s April election and will formally announce the decision later on Sunday, two sources in his camp said.

“There’s a lot of negativity around, it’s going to be tough, but we’re going to do it,” one of the sources told Reuters. “Henrique’s made his decision. He’s not backing down.”