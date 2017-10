Venezuelan opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles gestures from inside a voting booth, while voting for the successor to late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition leader, Henrique Capriles, alleged on Sunday there was a plan to try and change the results of the South American nation’s presidential election.

“We alert the country and the world of the intention to try and change the will expressed by the people,” he said in a Twitter message.

Capriles’ aides confirmed the tweet was legitimate. Government officials called it irresponsible.