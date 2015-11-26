FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. condemns killing of opposition member in Venezuela
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 26, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. condemns killing of opposition member in Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday condemned the killing of a local opposition leader in Venezuela days before the Latin American country’s legislative election and called on the government there to protect all political candidates.

Luis Diaz, a leader of the opposition Democratic Action party in Guarico state in Venezuela, was shot at a public meeting on Wednesday night.

“This was the deadliest of several recent attacks and acts of intimidation aimed at opposition candidates,” U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. “Campaigns of fear, violence, and intimidation have no place in democracy.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.