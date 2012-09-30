FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela opposition party says 2 leaders shot dead
September 30, 2012

Venezuela opposition party says 2 leaders shot dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - The political party of Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles said on Saturday that two of its local leaders where shot to death during a rally in the state of Barinas a week before the nation’s presidential election.

Primero Justicia (First Justice) said the gunmen fired from a van that witnesses identified as belonging to state oil company PDVSA or the local mayor’s office - but there was no immediate confirmation of the incident or reaction from Venezuelan authorities.

Venezuela is awash with guns, and violent crime is frequently cited as voters’ No. 1 concern. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Peter Cooney)

