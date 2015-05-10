FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela parliamentary elections to be held in fourth quarter
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 10, 2015 / 6:48 PM / 2 years ago

Venezuela parliamentary elections to be held in fourth quarter

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (2nd L) greets supporters and militia members next to his wife Cilia Flores during a ceremony in Caracas April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Eyanir Chinea

2 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela will hold parliamentary elections in the last quarter of this year and the exact date will be announced soon, the head of the National Electoral Council (CNE) said on Sunday.

Socialist president Nicolas Maduro is under growing pressure over the 2015 elections, especially after leftist ally and regional heavyweight Brazil on Thursday urged its neighbor to set a date.

“We can say that in the last quarter of this year we’ll have the elections. We’re going to announce it very soon,” Tibisay Lucena said in an interview with the Televen television channel.

Luis Emilio Rondon, a CNE official, said on Friday the elections will be held at the end of November or the beginning of December.

The scheduled vote comes as a severe economic downturn pummels Maduro’s popularity, leading to speculation in opposition circles that the election may not be called at all. 

“Where are they getting this idea that we won’t have elections? From the start of this year, we’ve said that this is an electoral year,” Lucena said, attributing the delay to the CNE being busy organizing the primaries.

The opposition MUD coalition is slated to hold its primaries next Sunday while the ruling socialist party will choose its candidates on June 28.

Polls show that the perennially fragmented opposition has a strong chance of winning over the National Assembly, long a stronghold of the “Chavismo” movement founded by late leader Hugo Chavez.

Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.