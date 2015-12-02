Venezuela says opposition activist killing was gang-related

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan police have determined the Nov. 25 murder of an opposition activist during a campaign rally for the upcoming congressional vote was the result of a gang dispute and not linked to politics, the interior minister said on Wednesday.

Luis Diaz, a local leader of the opposition party, Democratic Action, was gunned down in the central state of Guarico. Democratic Action’s national leader, Henry Ramos, had pointed the finger at the Socialist Party for Diaz’s death.

“We are demonstrating the truth of what happened ... a death among criminals and mafia members who were disputing territory,” said Interior Minister Gustavo Gonzalez in a televised press conference. “It is up to the political leaders to explain why this sort of person was in this position.”

Venezuelans vote on Sunday in Congressional elections that polls show could hand the opposition control of the legislature amid voter frustration over chronic product shortages, soaring prices and a shrinking economy.

Opposition leaders have been denouncing what they say is hostility against their candidates, including several incidents of shooting in the air during campaign events.

Diaz’s murder drew swift condemnation from the United Nations, the United States as well as South American regional bloc UNASUR, which has sent a mission to observe the election.

President Nicolas Maduro says the opposition’s treatment of Diaz’s death was meant to tarnish the reputation of the Socialist Party in the run-up to the vote. One party leader threatened to sue Democratic Action for defamation.