Venezuela's Maduro calls for calm, open to vote audit

Acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures before casting his ballot for the successor to the late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s ruling party candidate Nicolas Maduro called for peace and said he would be willing for Sunday’s election result to be audited after officials said he took 50.76 percent of votes, compared to 49.07 percent for his rival Henrique Capriles.

“We don’t want violence, we want peace,” Maduro said in a speech to the nation.

“They (the opposition) want an audit, we welcome the audit ... I formally request the National Electoral Commission to carry out an audit.”