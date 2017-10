Venezuela's President-elect Nicolas Maduro gestures as Tibisay Lucena, president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), reads a certificate confirming him as winner of Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President-elect Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday he will not allow the opposition to hold a march in the center of Caracas planned for Wednesday to demand a recount of votes following Sunday’s presidential election.

“It’s time for a tough hand,” he said.