Venezuela's Capriles calls off planned march in Caracas
April 16, 2013 / 9:34 PM / in 4 years

Venezuela's Capriles calls off planned march in Caracas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Opposition leader Henrique Capriles gives a news conference about Sunday's election results in Caracas April 15, 2013.REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles called off a march by his supporters in Caracas planned for Wednesday, saying on Tuesday that his rivals were plotting to “infiltrate” the rally to trigger violence.

Capriles says he defeated President-elect Nicolas Maduro at Sunday’s election, and had planned a peaceful march to the offices of the electoral authority to present the opposition’s demands for a full vote recount.

Maduro had earlier said the march was banned, and that the opposition wanted to cause a coup d‘etat.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
