A supporter of opposition leader Henrique Capriles gestures in front of a banner that reads, "I am Venezuela," during a demonstration in front of Capriles's campaign headquarters in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

CARACAS (Reuters) - The head of Venezuela’s election authority on Monday rejected calls by the Organization of American States and the U.S. State Department for a recount of Sunday’s presidential vote as “interventionist.”