Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles (C) waves to supporters after a news conference at his campaign headquarters in Caracas April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition candidate Henrique Capriles won the presidency by between 300,000 and 400,000 votes, according to the opposition’s own count of election returns, two sources in the opposition Democratic Unity coalition said on Monday.