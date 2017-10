Venezuela's acting President Nicolas Maduro (C) greets supporters during a gathering in Caracas March 16, 2013 in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan acting President Nicolas Maduro has 49.2 percent of potential votes, compared to 34.8 percent for opposition challenger Henrique Capriles, ahead of an April 14 election, a poll showed on Monday.

The survey, by local pollster Datanalisis, was published by New York-based Barclays bank.