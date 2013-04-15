Venezuela election board proclaims Maduro president-elect

A supporter of Venezuelan presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro holds a poster with an image of late President Hugo Chavez as she celebrates after the official results gave Maduro a victory in the balloting, in San Salvador April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s election authority on Monday formally proclaimed Nicolas Maduro the winner of Sunday’s presidential vote, despite insistence by the opposition that the ceremony be suspended until a complete recount was carried out.

The election authority said on Sunday that Maduro, the country’s acting president, won the election with 50.7 percent of the vote compared with 49.1 percent for opposition challenger Henrique Capriles.