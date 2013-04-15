Venezuela election board proclaims Maduro president-elect

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s election authority on Monday formally proclaimed Nicolas Maduro the winner of Sunday’s presidential vote, despite insistence by the opposition that the ceremony be suspended until a complete recount was carried out.
The election authority said on Sunday that Maduro, the country’s acting president, won the election with 50.7 percent of the vote compared with 49.1 percent for opposition challenger Henrique Capriles.
