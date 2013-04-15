FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela election board proclaims Maduro president-elect
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 15, 2013 / 9:10 PM / in 4 years

Venezuela election board proclaims Maduro president-elect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A supporter of Venezuelan presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro holds a poster with an image of late President Hugo Chavez as she celebrates after the official results gave Maduro a victory in the balloting, in San Salvador April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s election authority on Monday formally proclaimed Nicolas Maduro the winner of Sunday’s presidential vote, despite insistence by the opposition that the ceremony be suspended until a complete recount was carried out.

The election authority said on Sunday that Maduro, the country’s acting president, won the election with 50.7 percent of the vote compared with 49.1 percent for opposition challenger Henrique Capriles.

Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.