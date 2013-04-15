FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police fire teargas on Venezuelan vote protesters
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 15, 2013 / 9:42 PM / 4 years ago

Police fire teargas on Venezuelan vote protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles demonstrate in front of Capriles's campaign headquarters with signs that read, "Venezuelans ready for anything. We want a vote recount" (R) and "We won't allow fraud," in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan police fired teargas at hundreds of demonstrators chanting “fraud” and “recount” in an upscale district of Caracas on Monday to protest against Nicolas Maduro’s narrow presidential win.

Opposition candidate Henrique Capriles has refused to accept the result, saying there were thousands of irregularities, and has called on his supporters to protest in the streets.

Several rowdy protests broke out across Caracas during Monday, with stones and sticks wielded by demonstrators.

Reporting by Diego Ore, Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.