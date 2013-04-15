Police fire teargas on Venezuelan vote protesters

Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles demonstrate in front of Capriles's campaign headquarters with signs that read, "Venezuelans ready for anything. We want a vote recount" (R) and "We won't allow fraud," in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan police fired teargas at hundreds of demonstrators chanting “fraud” and “recount” in an upscale district of Caracas on Monday to protest against Nicolas Maduro’s narrow presidential win.

Opposition candidate Henrique Capriles has refused to accept the result, saying there were thousands of irregularities, and has called on his supporters to protest in the streets.

Several rowdy protests broke out across Caracas during Monday, with stones and sticks wielded by demonstrators.