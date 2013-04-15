FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2013 / 2:43 PM / 4 years ago

Venezuela to proclaim Maduro vote winner despite protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Venezuelan presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro celebrates after the official results gave him a victory in the balloting, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (VENEZUELA - Tags: ELECTIONS POLITICS)

CARACAS (Reuters) - The Venezuelan government said Nicolas Maduro would be formally proclaimed winner of the presidency by the election board at a ceremony and rally in Caracas to be held on Monday afternoon, despite opposition demands for a total recount.

State media called on Venezuelans to attend the event in downtown Caracas at 2 p.m. local time (1830 GMT) after Maduro’s narrow win in Sunday’s vote. Opposition candidate Henrique Capriles has refused to accept the result, saying there were thousands of irregularities during polling.

Reporting by Mario Naranjo, Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; editing by Christopher Wilson

