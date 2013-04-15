Venezuela to proclaim Maduro vote winner despite protest

CARACAS (Reuters) - The Venezuelan government said Nicolas Maduro would be formally proclaimed winner of the presidency by the election board at a ceremony and rally in Caracas to be held on Monday afternoon, despite opposition demands for a total recount.
State media called on Venezuelans to attend the event in downtown Caracas at 2 p.m. local time (1830 GMT) after Maduro’s narrow win in Sunday’s vote. Opposition candidate Henrique Capriles has refused to accept the result, saying there were thousands of irregularities during polling.
