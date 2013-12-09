FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 9, 2013 / 3:12 AM / 4 years ago

Venezuela ruling party leads local polls - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures to supporters before voting during municipal elections in Caracas December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s ruling Socialist Party won a majority of votes in Sunday’s local elections, giving a major boost to President Nicolas Maduro in his quest to preserve the socialist legacy of his late mentor Hugo Chavez, officials said.

With 257 of 337 mayoralties counted nationwide, the ruling party won 44.16 percent of votes, versus 40.56 percent for the opposition, the electoral authority announced.

Turn-out was 59 percent, officials said.

Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; editing by Jackie Frank

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.