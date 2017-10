A man jumps with a ball over a barricade of burning garbage that supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles used to block a street, as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (VENEZUELA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS CIVIL UNREST)

CARACAS (Reuters) - - The number of those killed by violence after Venezuela’s disputed presidential election has risen to seven, Attorney General Luisa Ortega Diaz said on Tuesday.

Sixty-one people have also been injured, she told reporters, blaming the opposition for the violence.