White House says Venezuelan election shows 'overwhelming desire' for change

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday results of the election for Venezuela’s National Assembly showed a clear desire for change and were “encouraging.”
“The people of Venezuela have expressed their overwhelming desire for a change in direction,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters, noting it was too soon to tell whether the results would lead to a change in the nation’s relationship with the United States.
