White House says Venezuelan election shows 'overwhelming desire' for change
December 7, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 2 years ago

White House says Venezuelan election shows 'overwhelming desire' for change

Lilian Tintori (C), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, wearing a t-shirt depicting his husband, smiles as she arrives at a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday results of the election for Venezuela’s National Assembly showed a clear desire for change and were “encouraging.”

“The people of Venezuela have expressed their overwhelming desire for a change in direction,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters, noting it was too soon to tell whether the results would lead to a change in the nation’s relationship with the United States.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

