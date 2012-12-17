Opposition's Capriles holds seat in Venezuela state elections

Miranda state Governor and candidate for re-election Henrique Capriles (C) greets supporters before casting his vote during regional election in Caracas December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles held his governorship post in state elections on Sunday, leaving him well placed to challenge the government, should President Hugo Chavez’s cancer necessitate a new presidential vote.

But the ruling Socialist Party’s candidates had a strong showing elsewhere around the South American nation, taking 18 out of 21 governorship results announced by the election board, compared with the opposition’s three.