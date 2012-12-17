FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opposition's Capriles holds seat in Venezuela state elections
December 17, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

Opposition's Capriles holds seat in Venezuela state elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Miranda state Governor and candidate for re-election Henrique Capriles (C) greets supporters before casting his vote during regional election in Caracas December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles held his governorship post in state elections on Sunday, leaving him well placed to challenge the government, should President Hugo Chavez’s cancer necessitate a new presidential vote.

But the ruling Socialist Party’s candidates had a strong showing elsewhere around the South American nation, taking 18 out of 21 governorship results announced by the election board, compared with the opposition’s three.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Sandra Maler

