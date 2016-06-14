FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Venezuela eases power rationing, ends two-day working week
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 14, 2016 / 1:34 AM / a year ago

Venezuela eases power rationing, ends two-day working week

A man walks past an electric pole with overhead power cables in Caracas, Venezuela, April 2, 2016.Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's socialist government on Monday eased a nationwide energy-saving program, bringing to an end a controversial two-day work week since April for nearly 3 million public sector workers.

Electricity Minister Luis Motta said that thanks to rising waters at the Guri reservoir, which supplies two-thirds of the OPEC nation's electricity, state workers would return to work until 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Weekend electricity rationing would also end, and schools, which had been closing on Fridays as another energy-saving move, would return to opening for the whole week, the minister said.

"We are winning!" he said via Twitter.

Officials say the measures were an emergency response to drought this year and have helped reduce energy consumption in the nation of 30 million people.

But critics, including the opposition coalition, have slammed the moves, saying closing schools for one day a week prejudiced children while sending state employees home made no difference because they would simply use appliances elsewhere.

They say the socialist government is to blame for electricity shortages due to corruption, lack of investment and poor management, rather than the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Power and water cuts in recent months have added to the hardships of Venezuelans, already enduring a brutal economic slowdown, shortages of basics from milk to medicines, soaring prices and long lines at shops.

Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.