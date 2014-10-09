FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Venezuela to pay Exxon for nationalization from November - source
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 9, 2014 / 9:54 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Venezuela to pay Exxon for nationalization from November - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Exxon corporate logo is pictured at a gas station in Arlington, Virginia January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela considers a World Bank arbitration tribunal’s award “manageable” and will pay Exxon Mobil Corp for the 2007 nationalization of its oil projects from November, a source at state oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ordered Venezuela to pay Exxon around $1.6 billion.

The PDVSA company official, who is familiar with the case, told Reuters the OPEC country will not seek to annul the award because it expects the final amount to be around $1 billion after a previous award by the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is deducted.

“The award is a triumph, without doubt,” said the source, adding PDVSA would pay as of November, after servicing its roughly $3 billion 2014 bond. The source asked not to be identified because he is not authorized to speak publicly.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.