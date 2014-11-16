Venezuela lauds world records for Christmas dinner 'made in revolution'

Kim Partrick (L), a representative of the Guinness World Records, examines a giant ham bread, a typical Venezuelan Christmas dish, during an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the biggest ham bread, in Caracas November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela praised its ‘socialist revolution’ for a culinary conquest on Saturday: Guinness World Records for the country’s beloved Christmas dinner staples.

A cook-a-thon in capital Caracas landed Venezuela records for the biggest ham-filled bread, sugar cane juice infused with lemon, and ‘hallaca,’ a cornmeal dish wrapped in plantain leaves.

“Made in socialism, made in revolution,” Food Minister Yvan Bello said in a flurry of celebratory tweets.

“The people are celebrating, Venezuela is a country of records, of achievements, thanks to the revolution!,” he added, feting the 20-meter bread, 12,000-liter drink and 120-meter ‘hallaca.’

The initiative comes as Venezuelans struggle ahead of the holiday season due to shortages of basic goods and sky-high inflation that crimps purchasing power.

Leftist president Nicolas Maduro has launched a plan dubbed “Operation Merry Christmas” to lower the cost of toys, clothes and appliances for shoppers amid the weakening economy. [ID:nL3N0T46E2]

Critics blast the measures as unsustainable distractions to mask the OPEC country’s deeper problems.