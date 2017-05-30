FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela legislature to ask U.S. Congress to probe Goldman Sachs deal
May 30, 2017 / 10:37 PM / 3 months ago

Venezuela legislature to ask U.S. Congress to probe Goldman Sachs deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly on Tuesday voted to ask the U.S. Congress to investigate what it said was an "immoral" deal in which Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought $2.8 billion of Venezuela bonds for pennies on the dollar.

The New York-based investment bank has come under fire from Venezuelan politicians and protesters in New York opposed to leftist President Nicolas Maduro, who said the deal provided the cash-strapped government hundreds of millions of dollars in badly needed hard currency.

Reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Alexandra Ulmer

