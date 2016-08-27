FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Venezuela says signs $5.5 bln mining deals with companies
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 26, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

Venezuela says signs $5.5 bln mining deals with companies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro smiles while speaking during a meeting with representatives of the mining sector in Caracas, Venezuela, August 26, 2016, in this handout provided by Miraflores Palace. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela has signed over $5.5 billion in mining deals with companies including Canada's Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) and China's Shandong Gold, President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday.

Barrick, the world's largest gold producer, said in a statement that "at the invitation of the government, we intend to review information pertaining to mining opportunities in the country."

A spokesman for the Toronto-based company did not respond to questions about spending or development plans in the country.

"Today we are signing investments and letters of commitment for projects for over $5.5 billion," said Maduro in a televised meeting with foreign mining executives.

The deals are part of a plan to ease the OPEC nation's grave economic crisis that has caused food shortages and supermarket riots.

Earlier this month, Maduro said Venezuela had struck $4.5 billion in mining deals with foreign and domestic companies. He also said that he expected $20 billion in mining investment contracts to be signed in coming days.

It was unclear if the $5.5 billion were part of the broader $20 billion investments.

Reporting by Diego Ore and Susan Taylor in Toronto, writing by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.