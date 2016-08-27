Venezuela says signs $5.5 bln mining deals with companies

Column: What do surging LME copper stocks say about China?
LONDON A wave of copper is currently washing up in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses.
CARACAS Venezuela has signed over $5.5 billion in mining deals with companies including Canada's Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) and China's Shandong Gold, President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday.
Barrick, the world's largest gold producer, said in a statement that "at the invitation of the government, we intend to review information pertaining to mining opportunities in the country."
A spokesman for the Toronto-based company did not respond to questions about spending or development plans in the country.
"Today we are signing investments and letters of commitment for projects for over $5.5 billion," said Maduro in a televised meeting with foreign mining executives.
The deals are part of a plan to ease the OPEC nation's grave economic crisis that has caused food shortages and supermarket riots.
Earlier this month, Maduro said Venezuela had struck $4.5 billion in mining deals with foreign and domestic companies. He also said that he expected $20 billion in mining investment contracts to be signed in coming days.
It was unclear if the $5.5 billion were part of the broader $20 billion investments.
(Reporting by Diego Ore and Susan Taylor in Toronto, writing by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Bernard Orr)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/MUMBAI Unpaid, underfed, and thousands of miles from home on a rusting tanker, captain Munir Hasan says he is a victim of a shipowner who has slashed costs in the face of an eight-year shipping downturn.
SPENCER, Iowa This week, the agriculture market has been fixated on the army of folks scattered all over the Midwestern United States to observe the corn and soybean crops first-hand.