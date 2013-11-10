Brief unity in Venezuela over Miss Universe win

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler reacts during the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

CARACAS (Reuters) - Squabbling bitterly every day over politics and economics, Venezuelans of all creeds could at least unite briefly on Saturday to hail their latest beauty queen.

Maria Gabriela Isler’s victory at the 2013 Miss Universe contest in Moscow won praise from heads of both political camps.

“Her triumph is Venezuela’s triumph. May God bless her always,” socialist President Nicolas Maduro tweeted in a respite from tirades against the right-wing “bourgeoisie.”

“Congratulations to Maria Gabriela Isler for this triumph, always exalting the Venezuelan woman! Long live Venezuela!” echoed his rival, opposition leader Henrique Capriles, who was otherwise lampooning Maduro’s “incompetence” on Twitter.

The South American nation has one of the world’s best records in international beauty pageants. While it is a source of pride to most Venezuelans, protests against exploitation of the female body were held at the last Miss Venezuela contest.