FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brief unity in Venezuela over Miss Universe win
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
November 10, 2013 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

Brief unity in Venezuela over Miss Universe win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler reacts during the Miss Universe 2013 pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

CARACAS (Reuters) - Squabbling bitterly every day over politics and economics, Venezuelans of all creeds could at least unite briefly on Saturday to hail their latest beauty queen.

Maria Gabriela Isler’s victory at the 2013 Miss Universe contest in Moscow won praise from heads of both political camps.

“Her triumph is Venezuela’s triumph. May God bless her always,” socialist President Nicolas Maduro tweeted in a respite from tirades against the right-wing “bourgeoisie.”

“Congratulations to Maria Gabriela Isler for this triumph, always exalting the Venezuelan woman! Long live Venezuela!” echoed his rival, opposition leader Henrique Capriles, who was otherwise lampooning Maduro’s “incompetence” on Twitter.

The South American nation has one of the world’s best records in international beauty pageants. While it is a source of pride to most Venezuelans, protests against exploitation of the female body were held at the last Miss Venezuela contest.

Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.