FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Venezuela says Movistar sent mass messages calling for protests
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 21, 2017 / 12:05 AM / 4 months ago

Venezuela says Movistar sent mass messages calling for protests

People walk past a Movistar service center in Caracas, Venezuela November 24, 2016.Marco Bello

Eyanir Chinea

2 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday he had ordered an investigation of mobile phone operator Movistar, a unit of Spain's Telefonica SA, for allegedly sending mass messages calling for protests against his leftist government.

The country is undergoing a wave of anti-government unrest, with the opposition holding what it called the "mother of all marches" on Wednesday.

The government said those taking to the streets were "terrorists" who were plotting to oust the president in a coup.

Maduro said in a televised address on Thursday evening that Movistar received money from the opposition to send out information about the march.

"I denounce (Movistar) and have asked for an investigation," said Maduro.

"They joined the call for a coup against the country."

Maduro said Movistar sent millions of messages to users of its popular network, costing more than $100 million.

The company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.