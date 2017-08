Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with ministers in Caracas, Venezuela March 14, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela supports the extension of an OPEC, non-OPEC oil production limit, said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday as he stood alongside Saudi Arabia's ambassador.

Oil prices continue to rise to their highest in three weeks as more countries back a continuation of OPEC production cuts beyond the first half of this year.