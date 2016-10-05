Venezuela oil production remains stable in September: government

A man stands close to the Cardon refinery, which belongs to the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSAn in Punto Fijo, Venezuela July 22, 2016.

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela production was roughly stable at 2.429 million barrels of crude oil and condensates in September compared to the previous month, according to a statement from the country's Oil Ministry on Wednesday.

The rise of 0.27 percent was down to higher output in the OPEC nation's Orinoco Belt, according to the ministry.

Oil accounts for 94 percent of Venezuela's export revenue and its fall in price is partly behind the country's economic crisis, with shortages of basic goods and inflation in triple digits.

The oil industry suffers underinvestment, part shortages, poor maintenance, theft and insufficient imports for blending. Employees of state oil company PDVSA are also struggling to make a living given Venezuela's crisis.