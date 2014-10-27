Venezuela's crude imports show PDVSA picks pragmatism over politics

The PDVSA logi is seen at its gas station in Caracas August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS/HOUSTON (Reuters) - It sounds embarrassing: Venezuela, an OPEC nation with the world’s largest oil reserves, is for the first time in its history importing crude.

Immediately, political opponents in the polarized country labeled the news another depressing symbol of the socialist government’s “inept” oil management. Indeed, oil production is slipping and Venezuela has struggled to invest enough to reverse the trend.

However, experts and traders who deal with Venezuela say the imports of Russian and Algerian crude are a more telling sign of the subtle changes underway at cash-squeezed state oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] under its new boss Eulogio Del Pino. Commercial pragmatism may start to compete more with political considerations, especially as oil prices slide, they say.

The imported lighter crude will be used to dilute the nation’s increasingly heavy crude output in order to create a blended variety that is more palatable for global refiners. It is some $30 a barrel cheaper than the imported naphtha that PDVSA has been buying to use as “diluent” until now, the company said in a statement last week confirming the purchases.

“They’re seeking to improve their finances, which is the most important step to then improving technical aspects,” said Jose Zabala, the director of the institute of petroleum investigations at the University of Zulia in Western Venezuela.

“The government is realizing we’re in a serious economic problem and it’s getting even more complicated as oil prices fall. Del Pino is more of an oil executive than a politician.”

Many Venezuelans deem cheap gasoline and plentiful oil a birthright and were shocked by Reuters’ revelation in August that the country was set to import crude.

But the political constraints that have long prevented PDVSA from tapping cheaper overseas crude are yielding to more urgent financial necessity. Other big Latin American producers face similar scenarios, with Mexico preparing itself for its first-ever imports and Argentina stepping up purchases. Brazil has long imported some crudes and exported others.

Related Coverage For how long will Venezuela import crude oil?

PDVSA says “enemies” of the socialist government have unfairly lashed out at the imports for political gain.

On Wednesday, President Nicolas Maduro, speaking on live television, criticized Reuters for seeking to “destroy” Venezuela.

IMPORTS TO LIGHTEN FINANCIAL LOAD

In the last few weeks, two purchase deals with allied countries have come to light for two 2-million-barrel cargoes of Russian Urals crude from a unit of Petrochina and another two cargoes of Saharan blend light crude from Algeria’s state-run Sonatrach.

A portion of the imports will be used once the 270,000 barrel per day Petrocedeno crude upgrader, which converts the extra heavy oil into lighter crude, goes under maintenance next month, PDVSA said.

Venezuela has in the past imported Nigerian condensates, but halted the purchases by the time the last upgrader was inaugurated in 2000.

Using light crudes instead of the more expensive refined petroleum product naphtha to blend with the extra heavy crude from the Orinoco belt, Venezuela’s main producing region, will produce a higher-quality crude for refining - a crucial factor that should increase the value of PDVSA’s exports amid slipping oil prices.

“All the partners in the Orinoco belt had complained about the costly naphtha purchases,” said a source linked to the Orinoco projects. “They’re happy with the solution of importing crude.”

Del Pino, who was last month tapped to replace long-standing PDVSA boss and oil minister Rafael Ramirez, appears to be implementing cautious, business-friendly reforms, though it remains to be seen if he has a mandate for a significant overhaul of the behemoth company, the financial motor of Venezuela’s popular social projects.

Recently, PDVSA has taken steps to improve its cash-flow position, via bond repurchases, access to more advantageous exchange rates and loan flexibilizations.

PDVSA, which failed to respond to phone calls and emails, has not specified the imports’ timeline, scope or impact on finances.

Experts, however, expect the trend to pick up as reserves of lighter crudes has dropped 10 percent in the last decade as PDVSA has not been focused on mature fields. Light and medium crude output has slumped 37.5 percent since 2004 to 1.1 million bpd last year, while production of heavier crudes grew more than 60 percent.

Meanwhile, there are significant delays in new upgrader projects with companies like Spain’s Repsol and U.S. Chevron Corp, which could boost Venezuela’s overall upgrading capacity to 1.8 million bpd from the current 600,000 bpd.

“It’s obviously a clear sign that the mix is moving to heavier crudes and that they’re going to have to rely increasingly on imports to mix especially with the upgraders not happening,” said Risa Grais-Targow, an analyst with Eurasia.

While importing light crudes may be a sensible decision currently, experts also say it could have been avoided with stronger investment, wiser management decisions and more efficient project development.

“In the last 10 years, PDVSA has neglected the development of its light and medium crude reserves,” said the Center for Energy Orientation in Venezuela (COENER), a group that frequently criticizes the government’s oil management.