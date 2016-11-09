FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Venezuela's PDVSA says oil spill controlled, Orinoco unaffected
#Environment
November 9, 2016 / 1:20 AM / 10 months ago

Venezuela's PDVSA says oil spill controlled, Orinoco unaffected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA is seen at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela on June 30, 2016.Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said on Tuesday it had controlled a crude spill in a northeastern state and ruled out any contamination of the massive Orinoco river.

A pipeline leak at the locality of Santa Clara, in Anzoategui state, has been fixed and even though rains carried crude into the nearby Aribi river, that is still 80 km (50 miles) from the Orinoco, PDVSA said in a statement.

Opposition politicians and local media have accused PDVSA of covering up an "ecological disaster" with up to 100,000 barrels spilt since the leak began last week.

Though it did not give figures, the company denied that.

"The size of the leak announced by right-wing spokesmen is totally false," said the statement from PDVSA, which is the financial motor of Venezuela's socialist government.

Opposition politicians have accused PDVSA of poor maintenance and urged an inquiry.

Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
