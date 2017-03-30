PDVSA to buy gasoline blend stock for prompt delivery: traders

The corporate logo of the state oil company PDVSA is seen in a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela March 23, 2017.

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] is offering to buy on the open market up to four 300,000-barrel cargoes of gasoline blend stock for prompt delivery at any of its domestic ports, traders said on Thursday.

The OPEC-member country suffered a shortage of gasoline earlier this month that created long lines at fuel stations in several regions, heaping extra hardship on residents already forced to stand for hours in lines to get food and medicines.

The company has bought two cargoes of catalytic naphtha in recent weeks and up to three gasoline blend stock cargoes for March delivery that were awarded to a unit of Russia's Lukoil and U.S. trading firm George E. Warren Corp.

Earlier this week PDVSA offered to buy two cargoes of vacuum gasoil (VGO) and a cargo of cutter stock to formulate fuel oil for exports, while it tries to restart several units at its refineries to ramp up production of finished fuels.

The company now is seeking up to 600,000 barrels of gasoline blend stock RON 91 and a similar volume of gasoline blend stock RON 95 for delivery between April 6 and April 20.

About a dozen tankers are currently anchored around Venezuelan ports waiting to discharge imports of fuel and components, according to Thomson Reuters vessel tracking data.

Tankers carrying oil imports typically wait for days or weeks until receiving payment from PDVSA as most purchases are negotiated under prepayment agreements.

Lines at gas stations eased last week as domestic fuel production increased and PDVSA worked to improve distribution, but intermittent shortages have occurred since last year amid frequent outages and unplanned maintenance at refineries.

Venezuela has capacity to produce up to 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of fuels. Its domestic consumption is about 500,000 bpd.