Venezuela's PDVSA seeks gasoline, diesel cargoes for November delivery: traders

The logo of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA is seen at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela, September 13, 2016.

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Venezuela's state-run oil company is offering to buy two 300,000-barrel cargoes of gasoline blend stock, a 300,000-barrel cargo of high-sulfur diesel (HSD) and a 300,000-barrel cargo of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) for November delivery, traders told Reuters on Thursday.

The state-run oil company earlier this month bought two HSD cargoes and a ULSD cargo on the open market for delivery in late October. Trading firm Noble Americas won one of the cargoes and sent a tanker that arrived this week, according to traders and Thomson Reuters vessel tracking data.

Bids for the gasoline and diesel cargoes will be accepted until Oct. 27. One of the gasoline cargoes must be RON 91 and the second one RON 95, both for delivery Nov. 5-15, traders said.

The diesel cargoes were scheduled for Nov. 10-20 delivery at any Venezuelan port.