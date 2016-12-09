FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela says agrees with Iran to call for OPEC, non-OPEC heads of state summit
December 9, 2016 / 1:30 AM / 8 months ago

Venezuela says agrees with Iran to call for OPEC, non-OPEC heads of state summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A soldier patrols in front of the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2016.Heinz-Peter Bader

CARACAS (Reuters) - - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday he had agreed with Iran to call for a summit of heads of state from OPEC and non-OPEC countries in the first quarter of next year to decide on strategy for the oil market.

"I told President (Hassan) Rouhani, let's jointly call for an OPEC summit of presidents, heads of state and governments in the first quarter of 2017 to establish a new mechanism for markets and oil prices and we agreed to do that, inviting non-OPEC countries and President Putin," Maduro said in a televised broadcast.

Maduro, whose comment referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin, did not provide further details.

Price hawk Venezuela, reeling under a brutal recession, has for years been pushing for measures to boost prices for oil, its only major source of foreign revenue.

Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Leslie Adler

