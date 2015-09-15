FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela's Maduro says time for OPEC to convene heads of state summit
September 15, 2015 / 12:07 AM / 2 years ago

Venezuela's Maduro says time for OPEC to convene heads of state summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with government officials to talk about the situation on the border with Colombia, in Caracas, in this handout picture provided by Miraflores Palace on September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro said on Monday it was time for OPEC to convene a heads of state meeting and that he would present the country’s proposals to shore up oil prices to the group.

Middle East producers from OPEC, however, have pledged to maintain high output in a fight to defend market share against rising competition. So far, they have stuck to their decision despite calls by other OPEC members, such as Venezuela, for the Middle East to cut excessive output.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Girish Gupta

