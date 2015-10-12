Venezuela calls on OPEC to control output, seeks $70 floor price: Ramirez

Rafael Ramirez waves during his meeting with Colombia's Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin in Caracas November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Venezuela this month will unveil a bold new strategy for rescuing ailing oil prices, one lifted from the OPEC’s history books – a price band that would build an automatic floor for prices at $70 a barrel.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Venezuela’s long-time oil minister and current United Nations ambassador Rafael Ramirez said the proposal – to be presented to a meeting of OPEC technical advisors on Oct. 21 – would reapply the old mechanism of progressive production cuts to control prices, with a “first floor” of $70 per barrel and a later target of $100 per barrel.

“We will try to progressively recover the price,” he said.

The proposal offers the first detailed public insight into Venezuela’s months-long global effort to drum up support for measures to revive oil prices.

President Nicolas Maduro has hinted at a need to address the lowest prices in six years at a series of meetings with counterparts from Russia, Qatar and others.

Ramirez, who once ran state-owned PDVSA, said he agrees with Saudi Arabia’s idea that non-OPEC producers like Mexico and Russia must also participate in output cuts alongside OPEC members. But he acknowledged forging a consensus may be tough.

“There’s a severe disagreement problem within OPEC,” he said. “We have not been able to react in a timely way this time and reach a consensus, as we did in 2008.”

As a policy, OPEC has not openly targeted specific prices for over a decade, ever since it abandoned a $22 to $28 “band” instituted after prices crashed in the late-1990s.

OPEC scrapped the band in 2005 as prices exceeded the upper end due to soaring demand. Since then OPEC has not had an official target price, although officials still speak of a fair or reasonable price.

By roughly 2010, that view had shifted up to around $100, a mark that OPEC managed to maintain for most of the previous five years. Ramirez said that was “assimilated without any problems by the market”

But $100 oil encouraged expensive-to-develop rival supply sources such as U.S. shale oil that eroded OPEC’s market share. So big OPEC producers shifted policy in 2014 by refusing to cut output to support prices.

Talk of a fair price resurfaced this year. Oil ministers from Iraq, Venezuela and Angola said in June that $75 or $80 could be just fine. Saudi Arabia has not said what it sees as fair.