Venezuela proposes non-OPEC observers at June meeting, urges deal
April 20, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Venezuela proposes non-OPEC observers at June meeting, urges deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Venezuela's Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino attends a plenary session of the National Oil and Gas Forum in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s proposal “for now” is that non-OPEC producers who participated in the recent Doha meeting to try to address a global oil glut attend a June OPEC meeting as observers, the South American country’s oil minister said on Wednesday.

”And we can renew discussions,“ Eulogio Del Pino told Reuters. ”I anticipate that, without a deal, prices from now to OPEC will drop and it’s not the same to sit down at the table with Brent at $43 per barrel as it is when it’s below $30.”

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
