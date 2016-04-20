Venezuela proposes non-OPEC observers at June meeting, urges deal

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s proposal “for now” is that non-OPEC producers who participated in the recent Doha meeting to try to address a global oil glut attend a June OPEC meeting as observers, the South American country’s oil minister said on Wednesday.

”And we can renew discussions,“ Eulogio Del Pino told Reuters. ”I anticipate that, without a deal, prices from now to OPEC will drop and it’s not the same to sit down at the table with Brent at $43 per barrel as it is when it’s below $30.”