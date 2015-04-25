FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jailed opposition mayor may be granted home arrest in Venezuela
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2015 / 12:51 AM / 2 years ago

Jailed opposition mayor may be granted home arrest in Venezuela

Supporters of arrested Caracas metropolitan mayor Antonio Ledezma protest for his release outside Venezuela's Embassy in Lima, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities requested on Friday that jailed opposition mayor Antonio Ledezma be granted home arrest due to medical problems, a move that could soften international pressure over his case.

Ledezma, 59, a lawyer and hardline opposition leader who is mayor of Caracas, was jailed in February, accused of conspiring to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government.

He is the highest-profile Maduro foe arrested after fellow opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, detained last year for his role in protests that brought months of violence causing 43 deaths.

Many Maduro supporters loathe Ledezma, whom they call “The Vampire.” They do not forgive him for supporting a short-lived 2002 coup against former leader Hugo Chavez. Ledezma denies the charges against him, and foreign criticism has been swift from the United States and various rights groups.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement it had asked a court to allow Ledezma out in order to undergo an operation and then recover at home.

The mayor’s wife Mitzy said that Ledezma’s doctor, plus two doctors working for state security, examined him in custody on Friday. “The three agree on a hernia diagnostic, and the need for surgical treatment as soon as possible,” she Tweeted.

Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.