FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela motion in Owens-Illinois case dismissed by arbitration group
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 19, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

Venezuela motion in Owens-Illinois case dismissed by arbitration group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) has dismissed a proposal by Venezuela to disqualify arbitrators handling a case brought by Owens-Illinois.

In mid-March, the tribunal, a member of the World Bank Group, ordered Venezuela to pay $455 million to the company for a 2010 nationalization.

Venezuela had requested that the majority of the arbitrators be disqualified, ICSID said on its website, but that was denied on Tuesday. (The full document can be seen at goo.gl/3aUzOH)

“The disqualification proposal cannot be considered timely filed,” read the ICSID statement. “Therefore, the proposal is rejected.”

Venezuela has three months to request an annulment of the award, a process that could take up to 30 months.

Venezuela faces some 30 international arbitration cases following an aggressive policy of nationalizations carried out by former president Hugo Chavez during his 14 years in power.

Earlier this week, ICSID rejected Venezuela’s request to review a decision last year requiring it to pay $1.6 billion to Exxon Mobil. A ruling on a separate request for annulment is due in 2016, said Venezuela’s attorney general’s office.

Venezuela’s economy has been pressured by recession and plummeting prices for oil, which makes up 96 percent of its foreign income.

Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.