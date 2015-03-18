Cheaper oil to ease Petrocaribe bills, curb financing access: IMF

CARACAS (Reuters) - Members of Venezuela’s Petrocaribe program will enjoy lower oil bills as a result of the tumble in crude prices, though their financing opportunities will also be curbed as a result, the IMF said in a report on Wednesday.

The 2005 Petrocaribe program stipulates Caribbean and Latin American country members pay cash for part of every shipment, and lets them finance the rest at low interest rates, or make in-kind payments with products ranging from rice to blue jeans.

“The current low oil prices mean that Petrocaribe members should see their oil bills decline by an average of (3.75) percent of GDP in 2015,” said Adrienne Cheasty, deputy director in the International Monetary Fund’s Western Hemisphere department.

“But this significant gain will be somewhat offset by lower access to financing (of about 1 percent of GDP for the average recipient country), as the size of Petrocaribe loans declines with oil bills and loan terms become less generous as oil prices fall,” she said in the report, adding that overall Petrocaribe countries stand to gain from the lower prices.

However, oil’s recent crash has also fueled speculation recession-hit Venezuela could further cut back on shipments, which in 2013 fell to a five-year low.

Nicaragua, Haiti would be among the worst hit by a rollback of Petrocaribe, Cheasty said, while Guyana, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica would hold up better due to buffers and alternative financing sources.

Still, “a possible discontinuation of Petrocaribe flows would now be more manageable than in the past,” the IMF added.

Debts have also accrued under the energy cooperation agreement.

In January, the Dominican Republic paid $1.93 billion to settle a $4 billion debt with Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL].

Talks are also reportedly underway to settle Jamaica’s debt, which a source close to the matter says amounts to around $3.2 billion.