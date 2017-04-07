FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Argentina's Macri says Mercosur could permanently expel Venezuela
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 12:44 AM / 4 months ago

Argentina's Macri says Mercosur could permanently expel Venezuela

FILE PHOTO: Photographers take pictures of Argentina's President Mauricio Macri during the opening of a new legislative session in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 1, 2017.Martin Acosta

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri said on Thursday that Venezuela could be permanently expelled from the South American trade bloc Mercosur if its government does not change its behavior.

In an interview with CNN's Spanish-language service, Macri toughened his previous calls for Venezuela to respect democracy and went beyond the message of other bloc members as opposition protesters and security officers clashed in Caracas.

"If there is not a dramatic, absolute change in behavior, there is nothing left but the definitive expulsion of Venezuela from Mercosur," Macri said.

"There has to be an electoral calendar, the political prisoners have to be released and there has to be a clear demonstration of respect for the separation of powers," he added.

In December, Venezuela was suspended from Mercosur, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. Argentina holds the temporary presidency of the bloc.

On Saturday, foreign ministers from the four countries signed a joint statement calling on the Venezuelan government to respect human rights and democratic institutions.

Argentine Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra told reporters the separation of powers in Venezuela was still not functioning after the Supreme Court overturned its decision to annul Congress.

Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.