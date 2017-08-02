FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Venezuelan electoral boss blasts voting firm's doubts over turnout
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela Turmoil
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 2, 2017 / 8:02 PM / an hour ago

Venezuelan electoral boss blasts voting firm's doubts over turnout

1 Min Read

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) President Tibisay Lucena speaks during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, July 28, 2017.Marco Bello

CARACAS (Reuters) - The president of Venezuela's electoral council said on Wednesday that a voting technology firm's accusations that turnout was inflated in Sunday's constituent assembly election were "irresponsible."

Tibisay Lucena added that legal actions could be taken against Smartmatic, the firm used by the government for the vote. Smartmatic's chief executive said earlier on Wednesday that Venezuela inflated the turnout figures by at least 1 million votes.

Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Paul Simao

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.