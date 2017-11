BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers approved economic sanctions including an arms embargo on Venezuela on Monday, but will decide who to target at a later stage, officials said.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro talks to the media during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Ministers agreed the arms embargo and the legal basis for travel bans and asset freezes without debate at a regular meeting in Brussels.