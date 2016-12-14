Gilberto Sojo (C), an elected deputy from the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), shows a placard that reads 'My only crime was to be friends with Leopoldo Lopez and member of Popular Will' after he was sworn in at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Gilberto Sojo (C), an elected deputy from the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), arrives at the National Assembly to be sworn in, in Caracas, Venezuela December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

CARACAS Venezuela freed on Tuesday another four opponents of President Nicolas Maduro, but activists demanded the immediate liberation of more than 100 others they say are also unjustly imprisoned.

"I'm so happy after living through these storms," one of the four, bank messenger Gilberto Sojo, told Reuters ecstatically after his release overnight, surrounded by friends and family.

Sojo and the other three - engineer Vladimir Araque, retired general Romer Mena and lawyer Leopoldo D'Alta - were arrested in 2014 and 2015 on various accusations of fomenting violence and plotting against the socialist government. All deny the charges.

They were among the lesser-known Maduro opponents jailed since he won an election to replace Hugo Chavez in 2013.

The ruling Socialist Party says its opponents, encouraged by the United States, want to seize power via a coup and denies the existence of political prisoners in Venezuela.

But critics say Maduro has turned the South American OPEC nation into a dictatorship, far surpassing his predecessor Chavez in political repression.

Resuming a more militant stance against Maduro after the collapse of Vatican-mediated talks over the last two months, the opposition-controlled National Assembly restarted a symbolic political trial of the president on Tuesday.

In response to that and further escalating Venezuela's conflict of powers, the government-leaning Supreme Court later issued a ruling saying the legislature remained in "contempt" of the law and all its measures were thus null.

ELECTION BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The court also named three new members to the three-person electoral commission, despite the opposition's insistence that the Assembly should be allowed to exercise its constitutional right to make the appointments.

Critics say the election board is biased to Maduro.

Jesus Torrealba, head of the opposition coalition, said happiness at Tuesday's release of the prisoners was mixed with anger over the continued jailing others. "All the political prisoners are innocent; they all deserve freedom," he said.

The subject of prisoners, as well as the assembly's right to name new election board members, had been high on the list of the dialogue between government and opposition that began at the end of October but stalled last week.

The release of the four prisoners on Tuesday followed half a dozen other releases in goodwill gestures after talks began.

Sojo, 51, an activist in a poor community of Caracas for hardline Popular Will party, was accused of plotting to bomb a Caracas court to free Popular Will leader Leopoldo Lopez, Venezuela's best-known prisoner, according to supporters.

They said he was framed.

(Additional reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by W Simon, Alan Crosby and Lisa Shumaker)