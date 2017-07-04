CARACAS Venezuela's dissident state prosecutor, Luisa Ortega, said she expected to be fired later on Tuesday after alleging human rights violations and decrying erosion of democracy under President Nicolas Maduro.

Ortega, the main challenger to Maduro from within the ruling socialist movement during three months of opposition protests, said she would not recognize legal proceedings against her by an "unconstitutional and illegitimate" Supreme Court.

(Reporting by Diego Ore and Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Matthew Lewis)