Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez take to the streets to celebrate his release from prison, in Madrid, Spain July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

CARACAS Galvanized by the release from jail of hardline leader Leopoldo Lopez, Venezuelan opposition supporters marked 100 days of protests on Sunday against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.

As in past protests over the last three months, which have led to at least 90 deaths, people dressed in white and carrying national flags took to the streets for a planned gathering on a major highway in east Caracas.

Many protests have ended in clashes between masked youths and security forces, with hundreds arrested and thousands injured since the unrest began at the start of April.

"We're not giving up. That Leopoldo is home fills us with the strength to keep fighting," said Maria Garcia, a 54-year-old homemaker clad in a white T-shirt bearing Lopez' image, as she gathered with friends for the rally.

While Lopez was at home with his two young children, his wife Lilian Tintori, who has campaigned for him around the world including meeting U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, was due to address the crowd later at a public square.

Lopez, 46, was sentenced to nearly 14 years in jail on charges of inciting violence during 2014 protests against President Nicolas Maduro that led to 43 deaths.

But he was surprisingly granted house arrest and transferred before dawn on Saturday due to what the Supreme Court called "irregularities" in his case and for health reasons. Lopez looked robust, however, when he later appeared to supporters.

The government seems to be calculating his return home may ease domestic protests and international censure, but opposition leaders are viewing it as vindication for their strategy and have vowed to step up their street tactics.

For more than three months, tear gas, rubber bullets, rocks and petrol bombs have flown between protesters and security forces in hotspots around the OPEC member nation.

Four years of brutal recession have underpinned the protests, as millions of Venezuelans suffer food shortages, runaway inflation and long shopping lines.

While foes slam him for incompetence and failed socialist policies, Maduro blames an "economic war" against him by pro-opposition businessmen and Washington.

The opposition and government are on a political collision course this month.

The opposition is organizing an unofficial referendum on Maduro next weekend, after which they are promising "year zero", a presumed reference to an escalation of tactics that could include a general strike or march on the presidential palace.

Maduro, in turn, is seeking to create a new super body called a Constituent Assembly, which would have powers to rewrite the constitution and dismiss the current opposition-controlled legislature, via a July 30 vote.

"It's the only immediate path we Venezuelans have to overcome violence, hatred and intolerance," former foreign minister Delcy Rodriguez, who is running for a seat in the constituent body, said on Sunday in a TV interview.

Maduro's foes are boycotting the July 30 election, saying it is a sham designed to keep an unpopular leader in power.

