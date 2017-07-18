Venezuela condemns Trump's 'brutal' economic sanctions threat

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government on Tuesday condemned a "brutal" and "imperial" threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose economic sanctions if plans to set up a controversial new congress were not withdrawn.

Reading the government's response to Trump's statement on Monday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Samuel Moncada said the July 30 vote for a legislative super-body known as a Constituent Assembly would go ahead despite U.S. objections.